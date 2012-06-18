Hollande proposes €120bn growth pact

Emboldened by a Socialist super-majority elected in the French parliament, President Francois Hollande has put a figure on his calls for an EU "growth pact" - €120 billion.

Most of it is old money, however.

The French Socialist Party emerged as a big winner in parliamentary elections on Sunday (17 June) and is set to take between 313 and 315 seats in the 557-strong National Assembly.

With the control of both the senate and the lower house, Hollande will not need the suppor...