Hollande casting his vote (Photo: elysee.fr)

Hollande proposes €120bn growth pact

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Emboldened by a Socialist super-majority elected in the French parliament, President Francois Hollande has put a figure on his calls for an EU "growth pact" - €120 billion.

Most of it is old money, however.

The French Socialist Party emerged as a big winner in parliamentary elections on Sunday (17 June) and is set to take between 313 and 315 seats in the 557-strong National Assembly.

With the control of both the senate and the lower house, Hollande will not need the suppor...

