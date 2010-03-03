Commission welcomes fresh Greek austerity measures

The European Commission has said Greece's budget deficit plans are now on track, following the Greek government's announcement on Wednesday (3 March) of fresh austerity measures worth €4.8 billion.
"This announcement confirms the Greek government's commitment to take all necessary measures to deliver the [stability] programme's objectives," said commission president Jose Manuel Barroso in Brussels.
"Greece's ambitious programme to correct its fiscal imbalances is now on track," ...
