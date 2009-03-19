EU leaders to discuss response to economic crisis

EU leaders are meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss the best ways to get out of the economic crisis. But despite some calls to spend more to support the bloc's ailing economies, most of the attention is expected to be focused on the need for better regulation of the financial sector and on "fine-tuning" the existing European economic stimulus package.

The two-day summit comes just as the International Monetary Fund presented the outlines of a gloomy forecast for this ye...