EU trade chief delays reform of cheap imports tariffs

European trade commissioner Peter Mandelson has shelved plans to introduce a reform of the EU's trade defence policy, saying member states are too divided on how to respond to cheap imports from states such as China.
The trade commissioner indicated just before the weekend that he has delayed a major proposal to overhaul the EU's anti dumping rules, which was originally to be released this month.
Anti-dumping duties can be imposed by the commission to protect European firms from...
