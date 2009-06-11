Ad
Latvia's prime minister Valdis Dombrovskis met with economy commissioner Joaquin Almunia in Brussels on Wednesday. (Photo: Andrew Willis)

Latvia facing fresh austerity measures

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Despite the severity of EU-imposed austerity measures, a currency devaluation would cause greater suffering for Latvian citizens the country's prime minister told EUobserver and other journalists on Wednesday (10 June).

"If we go through this fiscal consolidation at least we can do it in a controlled way and try to protect at least certain categories of the population," Mr Valdis Dombrovskis said after meeting with European Commission officials in Brussels.

"If we go for other a...

