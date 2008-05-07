Trans-European transport network behind schedule

Efforts to link up Europe's transport networks – road, rail and waterway – are behind schedule and over budget, according to an EU report presented by transport commissioner Jacques Barrot.

The price tag attached to such efforts has climbed 16.8 percent on original projections to around €400 billion.

Additionally, large sections of the network have yet to be completed, according to the report.

"It is very clear today that significant parts of the 30 priority projects will no...