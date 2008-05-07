Ad
euobserver
Parts of the trans-European transport network are not expected to be completed until 2015 or even 2020 (Photo: europa.eu)

Trans-European transport network behind schedule

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

Efforts to link up Europe's transport networks – road, rail and waterway – are behind schedule and over budget, according to an EU report presented by transport commissioner Jacques Barrot.

The price tag attached to such efforts has climbed 16.8 percent on original projections to around €400 billion.

Additionally, large sections of the network have yet to be completed, according to the report.

"It is very clear today that significant parts of the 30 priority projects will no...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Parts of the trans-European transport network are not expected to be completed until 2015 or even 2020 (Photo: europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections