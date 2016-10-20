Ad
euobserver
Emissions testing in a lab in the Joint Research Centre in Italy, October 2016 (Photo: Peter Teffer)

EU told of possible emission cheating in 2012

Dieselgate
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The EU Commission and member states were informed of suspicions that carmakers were cheating emissions tests in 2012, an internal document seen by EUobserver suggests.

Shortly after the Volkswagen scandal emerged in September 2015, the commission said it had "no indications of defeat devices being used by car manufacturers in Europe". Defeat devices reduce the effectiveness of a car's anti-pollution system.

An e-mail from the commission's in-house science body, the Joint Research ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DieselgateGreen Economy

Related articles

Growing proof that EU suspected diesel fraud
Leaked memo: EU commissioner ignored car emissions warnings
Emissions testing in a lab in the Joint Research Centre in Italy, October 2016 (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

DieselgateGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections