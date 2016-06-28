Ad
Juncker: ”You fought for an exit, the British people voted for an exit, why are you still here?”

MEPs: Brexit shows danger of populism

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

MEPs accused British populists of wrecking their own country in the first post-Brexit debate, but mellowed their demand on swift UK talks.

Speaking for the centre-right EPP group, the largest one in the European Parliament (EP), German politician Manfred Webber said in Brussels on Tuesday (28 June) that anti-EU populists have caused chaos in the UK.

”The UK has harmed itself though this referendum. Everybody can see how the UK has slid into a crisis of government, it is damaging ...

