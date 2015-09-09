UN asks Europe to relocate more refugees

The United Nations' refugee agency (UNHCR) called on European countries on Tuesday (8 September) to guarantee relocation for 200,000 refugees, shortly before EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker was expected to unveil a plan for the relocation of 160,000 refugees.

"We believe it should be 200,000, that's the number we believe need relocation in European countries", UNHCR spokesperson Melissa Fleming said, according to