Ad
euobserver
The EU is intellectually lazy and victim of "Pavlovian reflexes" that "makes us say we want a European solution", said Hungarian PM Orban (r), with Slovakia's Fico, Poland's Szydlo and Czechia's Sobotka. (Photo: Czech government)

Eastern states stake claim to EU leadership

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Prague,

The Visegrad group - the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland - is the "most stable" part of the EU and is "starting to lead" the bloc, its top politicians said on Wednesday (8 June).

The four prime ministers, Czechia's Bohuslav Sobotka, Slovakia's Robert Fico, Hungary's Viktor Orban and Poland's Beata Szydlo, spoke after a summit of the so-called V4 and participated in a debate at the Prague European Summit.

They gave a show of unity ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Czech minister: Our migration policy is now EU mainstream
Refugee quotas 'unacceptable' for Visegrad states
The EU is intellectually lazy and victim of "Pavlovian reflexes" that "makes us say we want a European solution", said Hungarian PM Orban (r), with Slovakia's Fico, Poland's Szydlo and Czechia's Sobotka. (Photo: Czech government)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections