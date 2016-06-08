Eastern states stake claim to EU leadership

The Visegrad group - the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland - is the "most stable" part of the EU and is "starting to lead" the bloc, its top politicians said on Wednesday (8 June).

The four prime ministers, Czechia's Bohuslav Sobotka, Slovakia's Robert Fico, Hungary's Viktor Orban and Poland's Beata Szydlo, spoke after a summit of the so-called V4 and participated in a debate at the Prague European Summit.

They gave a show of unity ...