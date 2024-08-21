Ad
euobserver
Although geographically isolated, the annual meeting in Jackson Hole is one of the most impactful gatherings on the global economic calendar (Photo: Wikimedia)

Jackson Hole gathering to focus on rate cuts as economic weakness spreads

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

This week, the world’s most influential central bankers, economists, and financiers will convene in the mountain resort of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for their annual gathering.

All eyes will be on the speeches by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde, and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey. 

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Is the ECB sabotaging Europe's Green Deal?
Germany's Habeck banks on ECB rate cuts, amid Berlin budget squabbling
Although geographically isolated, the annual meeting in Jackson Hole is one of the most impactful gatherings on the global economic calendar (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

StakeholderBook ReviewAnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections