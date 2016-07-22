ECB in ‘bail-out’ of scandal-tainted VW

The European Central Bank (ECB) has started supporting Volkswagen Group (VW) by buying corporate bonds as part of a programme aimed at boosting the eurozone's economy.

The move stands in stark contrast to the policy of two other European financial institutions, which have temporarily banned working with VW after it emerged that the German company cheated on emissions tests.

In effect, the ECB is sending the message that it is neutral about VW's behaviour, a company which New York ...