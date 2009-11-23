Tension ahead of Brussels GM meeting

Several member states are set to meet with European Commission officials and representatives from carmaker General Motors in Brussels on Monday (23 November), with renewed tensions over state aid likely to dominate the meeting.
A surprise decision this month by GM not to sell a majority stake in its European arm caused consternation in Germany, with the country's politicians now suggesting they may not offer state aid to the company, which is scheduled to restructure.
However, o...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here