Ad
euobserver
The EU initiative is part of a greater global crackdown on tax dodging. (Photo: Flickr)

End in sight for EU banking secrecy

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The days of banking secrecy within the European Union appear to be numbered despite resistance from Luxembourg and Austria to the automatic sharing of banking information with other member state tax authorities.

The two states, along with Belgium, currently operate a temporary opt-out scheme from EU rules in the area that require the automatic sharing of data, applying instead a special withholding tax on the savings accounts of non-residents.

"But it is a transitional arrangeme...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The EU initiative is part of a greater global crackdown on tax dodging. (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections