Ad
euobserver
EU tax decisions require unanimity (Photo: vistavision)

EU single market needs tax co-ordination, says Monti

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Former EU commissioner Mario Monti gave MEPs an indication of what to expect in his upcoming report on the single market on Thursday (28 January), saying greater market integration must be complemented by "collateral policies" to avoid unintended negative consequences.

In particular, greater tax co-ordination between member states should be considered, said the Italian who formerly ruled over the EU's internal market (1995-1999) and competition (1999-2004) portfolios.

"No one wa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
EU tax decisions require unanimity (Photo: vistavision)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections