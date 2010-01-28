EU single market needs tax co-ordination, says Monti

Former EU commissioner Mario Monti gave MEPs an indication of what to expect in his upcoming report on the single market on Thursday (28 January), saying greater market integration must be complemented by "collateral policies" to avoid unintended negative consequences.

In particular, greater tax co-ordination between member states should be considered, said the Italian who formerly ruled over the EU's internal market (1995-1999) and competition (1999-2004) portfolios.

"No one wa...