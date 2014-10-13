Ad
euobserver
Hollande's unpopularity continues to plumb new depths amid the economic downturn (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

France wants billions from EU's 'New Deal'

Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen and Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

France wants €10 billion a year from the EU’s “New Deal” fund, amid warnings that its budget profligacy could harm the “credibility” of EU financial rules.

French economy minister Emmanuel Macron mentioned the figure in an interview with the Journal du dimanche on Sunday (12 October).

Referring to the European Commission’s plans to create a new investment fund, he said: “Europe ne...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

France 'rejects austerity' in controversial budget
Hollande's unpopularity continues to plumb new depths amid the economic downturn (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections