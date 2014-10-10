Ad
Google has received 143,000 requests to remove names from search results in the past five months (Photo: Rosa Jimenez Cano)

Freedom of expression complicates EU law on 'right to be forgotten'

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Justice ministers are struggling to balance the right to freedom of expression and the right to be forgotten in the EU’s data protection reform bill.

The political debate on Friday (10 October) in Luxembourg surfaced following a ‘right to be forgotten’ ruling in May against Google by the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

In the ruling, the Court concluded it was reasonable to ask Google to amend searches based on a person’s name if the data is irrelevant, out of date, inaccurate, o...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Google urged to stick to European court privacy ruling
