New Irish commissioner locked in legal spat with MEP

Phil Hogan, due to be in charge of agriculture in the next EU commission, is locked in a legal spat with Irish MEP Nessa Childers.

Hogan, who is also Irish, has threatened Childers with legal action over a letter she sent to her colleagues in the European Parliament laying out why she did not believe he should be a commissioner.

Childers’ letter refers to allegations that when he was a member of the Irish parliament and environment minister he asked a local county council not to p...