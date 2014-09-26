Ad
euobserver
Phil Hogan (in the middle) has threatened an Irish MEP with legal action (Photo: Fine Gael)

New Irish commissioner locked in legal spat with MEP

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Phil Hogan, due to be in charge of agriculture in the next EU commission, is locked in a legal spat with Irish MEP Nessa Childers.

Hogan, who is also Irish, has threatened Childers with legal action over a letter she sent to her colleagues in the European Parliament laying out why she did not believe he should be a commissioner.

Childers’ letter refers to allegations that when he was a member of the Irish parliament and environment minister he asked a local county council not to p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

MEPs prepare 'lively' hearings for new commissioners
Phil Hogan (in the middle) has threatened an Irish MEP with legal action (Photo: Fine Gael)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections