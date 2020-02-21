Ad
euobserver
EU council chief Charles Michel (c) in talks with Austrian premier Sebastian Kurz (Photo: Council of the European Union)

No breakthrough at EU budget summit

Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders failed to reach agreement at their first attempt on the next seven-year EU budget on Friday (21 February) after a two-day summit in Brussels.

"The differences are still too large," German chancellor Angela Merkel said after the meeting.

"We need more time," EU council president Charles Michel told reporters. "We know this EU budget is a very difficult negotiation, especially after Brexit and the gap of €60-75bn [the UK has left]," he added.

As EU leaders came t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU leaders face major clash on rule of law budget link
EU leaders struggling to break budget deadlock
Unhappy EU leaders begin budget haggle
These are the crunch issues at the EU budget summit
EU council chief Charles Michel (c) in talks with Austrian premier Sebastian Kurz (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections