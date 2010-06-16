Ad
Slovakia is expected to contribute as its share of the bail-out some €816 million over the next three years (Photo: formulaphoto)

Slovakia may hold up eurozone rescue fund

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The emerging new leadership in Slovakia has said the country will not contribute its share of the €110 billion rescue package for Greece. In addition, Bratislava is likely not to add its signature to the €750 billion eurozone support mechanism - something that could put the entire project on ice.

Sources say that by Wednesday (16 June), all countries sharing the single currency are expected to have signed the so-called Framework Agreement on the European Financial Stability Facility (E...

