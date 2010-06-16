Slovakia may hold up eurozone rescue fund

The emerging new leadership in Slovakia has said the country will not contribute its share of the €110 billion rescue package for Greece. In addition, Bratislava is likely not to add its signature to the €750 billion eurozone support mechanism - something that could put the entire project on ice.

