IMF anti-crisis recipe puts pressure on Germany

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday (21 June) outlined a series of measures it says should be taken if the eurozone crisis is to be overcome, including more cental bank intervention and allowing banks to be funded directly by bail-out funds - two ideas Germany opposes.

Markets continue to "question the viability" of the eurozone and put banks and governments under "acute stress," IMF chief Christine Lagarde said in a press conference at the end of six-hour talks with euroz...