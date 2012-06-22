Ad
euobserver
IMF chief Christine Lagarde wants EU leaders to consider six steps when they meet next week (Photo: International Monetary Fund)

IMF anti-crisis recipe puts pressure on Germany

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, LUXEMBOURG,

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday (21 June) outlined a series of measures it says should be taken if the eurozone crisis is to be overcome, including more cental bank intervention and allowing banks to be funded directly by bail-out funds - two ideas Germany opposes.

Markets continue to "question the viability" of the eurozone and put banks and governments under "acute stress," IMF chief Christine Lagarde said in a press conference at the end of six-hour talks with euroz...

Green Economy

Green Economy
