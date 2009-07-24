Ad
No good news on jobs for the young Europeans, unemoplyment figures across the member states show (Photo: European Commission)

European men and youth worst hit by economic crisis

by Lucia Kubosova,

Europe's men are affected more than women by the impact of the economic crisis on employment, and young people are among the most vulnerable, a fresh report by the EU's statistics office says.

"After three years of steadily declining unemployment, the economic crisis has hit the labour markets throughout Europe," says the Eurostat publication, published on Thursday (23 July).

It points out that since the record low unemployment figures last March, the number of persons unemployed ...

