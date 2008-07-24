Alert system reports 'all-time high' in EU food warnings

The European Union experienced a record number of food safety warnings in 2007, the EU's health commissioner has revealed.

In its annual report, the EU's Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF), released by commissioner Androulla Vassiliou on Wednesday (23 July), recorded 7,354 notifications of health risks from food or animal feed that were passed on to the European Commission in 2007 - an "all-time high", according to the commissioner, and up 13.5 percent on the previous year.