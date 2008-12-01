Bigger duty-free allowance for EU citizens

As of today, Europeans travelling home from non-EU countries have the right to bring into the bloc more duty free products, the European Commission announced on Monday (1 December).

Passengers travelling home by air or sea will be allowed to import into the EU tax free products worth up to €430, while those travelling by road or rivers up to €300. The limit until now had been €175.

The new rules also abolish quantitative limits for perfume, eau de toilette, coffee and tea, but int...