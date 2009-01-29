World facing lowest growth since WWII, says IMF report

World growth is to slow to its lowest level in 60 years according to an International Monetary Fund report released Wednesday (28 January).

In an update to its World Economic Outlook series, the fund predicts world growth will fall to just 0.5 per cent in 2009, before rebounding to 3 per cent in 2010.

"We now expect the global economy to come to a virtual halt," said IMF Chief Economist Olivier Blanchard in prepared remarks for a press briefing.

IMF managing director Domin...