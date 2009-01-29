Ad
euobserver
So far, the IMF has lent $47.9bn to countries whose finances have been jeopardized by the current crisis (Photo: www.freeimages.co.uk)

World facing lowest growth since WWII, says IMF report

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

World growth is to slow to its lowest level in 60 years according to an International Monetary Fund report released Wednesday (28 January).

In an update to its World Economic Outlook series, the fund predicts world growth will fall to just 0.5 per cent in 2009, before rebounding to 3 per cent in 2010.

"We now expect the global economy to come to a virtual halt," said IMF Chief Economist Olivier Blanchard in prepared remarks for a press briefing.

IMF managing director Domin...

euobserver

