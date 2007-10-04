Strong euro 'painful' for European firms, business says

Amid mounting concern about its impact on exports, European businesses have demanded rapid action to slow down the euro's rise against the US dollar and other currencies.

"The euro exchange rate has attained a pain threshold for European companies", Ernest-Antoine Seillière from the pan-European employers' association, BusinessEurope, said in response to the euro's new heights.

On Monday (1 October), the European currency hit a high of $1.4281, with indices for eurozone manufact...