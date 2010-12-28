Central Bank ups bond purchasing over Christmas period

The European Central Bank on Monday announced that its purchase of eurozone government bonds jumped to €1.121 billion over the past week.

The increase, almost twice the previous week's purchase of €603 million in government bonds, comes despite the low level of trading over the Christmas period, as Frankfurt maintains its eurozone vigilance in Frankfurt even amid turkey dinners and carols.

Total government debt purchases by the ECB amount to €73.5 billion since it began a buying p...