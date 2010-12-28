Ad
euobserver
Despite light trading, the ECB is maintaining its bond purchasing vigilance (Photo: EUobserver)

Central Bank ups bond purchasing over Christmas period

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

The European Central Bank on Monday announced that its purchase of eurozone government bonds jumped to €1.121 billion over the past week.

The increase, almost twice the previous week's purchase of €603 million in government bonds, comes despite the low level of trading over the Christmas period, as Frankfurt maintains its eurozone vigilance in Frankfurt even amid turkey dinners and carols.

Total government debt purchases by the ECB amount to €73.5 billion since it began a buying p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Despite light trading, the ECB is maintaining its bond purchasing vigilance (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections