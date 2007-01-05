Ad
euobserver
Cafe in Ljublana: price hikes have mainly hit the capital (Photo: European Commission)

Slovenians see price hikes after euro arrival

by Helena Spongenberg,

The Slovenian Consumers' Association has warned that a wide range of price increases have been registered across the country, as businesses opened and began trading in euros on Wednesday (3 January) on the first working day of the New Year.

Slovenia joined the eurozone on 1 January replacing its 15 year-old tolar with the euro. One euro equals 239.64 tolars.

"Prices of coffee, tea, lunches or breakfasts are increasing all over Slovenia," Breda Kutin from the association told Slov...

