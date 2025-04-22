Ad
International Monetary Fund chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, said: 'We are seeing volatility. But central banks have not needed to intervene yet, and markets are handling it.'

IMF slashes global growth outlook, US worst hit by tariffs

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The International Monetary Fund slashed its global growth forecast on Tuesday (22 April), warning that Donald Trump’s sweeping US tariffs are “resetting” the foundations of the global economic ...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

