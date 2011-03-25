'Euro-plus-pact' agreed amid Portugal crisis

EU member states have bowed to last minute German demands on funding the future permanent bail-out mechanism, and indicated financial support will be available for crisis-stricken Portugal if necessary.

Berlin's sudden change of heart this week over a previously-agreed funding schedule for the European Stability Mechanism had threatened to throw a spanner in EU leaders' efforts on Thursday's (24 March) to agree a package of measures to restore stability to the eurozone's wavering econo...