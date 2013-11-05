Ad
The EU budget for 2012 was €138.6 billion (Photo: Images_of_Money)

EU budget errors on the rise, watchdog says

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU spending watchdog, the Court of Auditors in Luxembourg, says overly complex rules on how to disperse EU funds means beneficiaries are receiving money they are not entitled to.

“Simplifying rules is critical, you cannot ask a farmer to respect urban environmental conditions that no-one understands,” Vitor Caldeira, president of the court, told reporters in Brussels on Monday (4 November).

He noted that EU pay-outs to member states need to be linked to performance on clear ...

