euobserver
The fishing industry employs some 400,000 people in the EU (Photo: Commission)

Oil-shocked fishermen clash with police on EU doorstep

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Fishermen badly hit by the ongoing oil price shock themselves attempted to shake the heart of Brussels on Wednesday (4 June), setting fires, overturning cars and skirmishing with police on the doorstep of the European institutions.

Black and orange smoke from fireworks set off by the protesters swirled in the air surrounding the European Commission and Council buildings as hundreds of militant fishermen boisterously chanted, sang, and rattled the barbed wire and police barricades, denou...

euobserver

