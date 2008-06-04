Oil-shocked fishermen clash with police on EU doorstep

Fishermen badly hit by the ongoing oil price shock themselves attempted to shake the heart of Brussels on Wednesday (4 June), setting fires, overturning cars and skirmishing with police on the doorstep of the European institutions.

Black and orange smoke from fireworks set off by the protesters swirled in the air surrounding the European Commission and Council buildings as hundreds of militant fishermen boisterously chanted, sang, and rattled the barbed wire and police barricades, denou...