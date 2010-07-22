Franco-German proposal attempts to side-step treaty change

France and Germany have put forward a proposal that would enable greater political sanctions to be imposed on states that repeatedly break the EU's budgetary rules, but without the need for an immediate EU treaty change.
In a joint letter to European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, the two countries' finance ministers also call on member states to enact national laws to ensure budgetary responsibility, and appear to reject the European Commission's recent idea that financial sancti...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here