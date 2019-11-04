Ad
Professor Michael Tjernström: 'The decision in my view must be to stop burning fossil fuels. Completely. While preserving welfare, fighting poverty and counteracting the depletion of biodiversity' (Photo: Nordisk Råd og Nordisk Ministerråd)

Climate won't go back to normal in our time

by Lisbeth Kirk, Stockholm,

"There is a common misconception among many people that if we can get rid of the emissions of carbon dioxide the climate would peak and then go back to normal. Forget it. It will only come back on a geological timescale," Sweden's leading climate specialist, professor Michael Tjernström has said.

"For all decisions that you and I make in our lives, for all the decisions that parliamentarians make for their countries, climate change is irreversible. What we can hope for is to stabilise t...

