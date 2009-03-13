Ad
euobserver
Friday's announcements signal "the beginning of the end of tax havens," said UK prime minister Gordon Brown (Photo: Wikipedia)

Switzerland, Austria and Luxembourg relax banking secrecy

by Andrew Willis,

Switzerland, Austria and Luxembourg announced a relaxation of their banking secrecy laws on Friday (13 March) following mounting pressures on both sides of the Atlantic to crack down non-cooperating tax zones.

The news comes only one day after Liechtenstein and Andorra made similar declarations, as a number of financial centres around the world attempt to pre-empt any decision coming out of the G20 leaders summit on 2 April.

As western governments feel the pinch due to expensive...

