euobserver
Dowgielwicz (r) and the Polish ambassador to the EU at a meeting in the EU Council (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Poland backs Franco-German pact, but wants in on talks

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Non-eurozone country Poland has signalled it wants to be in the room for upcoming eurozone discussions on deeper economic integration and boosting competitiveness.

On 11 March, the 17 EU states that employ the single currency are to hold a summit of premiers and presidents in the European capital.

"We want to share ownership of the discussion of member states on how to make the EU more competitive," the Polish junior minister for EU affairs, Mikolaj Dowgielewicz, told EUobserver. ...

