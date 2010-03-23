Ad
China and the EU held "a very candid" exchange of views on climate (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

China tells EU: 'Put pressure on US over climate, not developing countries'

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

China's chief diplomat on climate action, Su Wei, has said that the European Union must "seize the time" and increase its climate ambition to a 30 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions.

"The EU should raise its target to 30 percent. It's achievable," Mr Su told reporters in Brussels on Monday (22 March) after he and a delegation of Chinese climate officials led by Xie Zhenhua, the vice minister of the National Development and Reform Commission, met with EU climate action commissioner ...

