EU holds first meeting on joint economic governance

EU finance ministers and treasury officials are gathering in Brussels on Friday (21 May) to debate tighter co-ordination of fiscal policy in the wake of the Greek debt crisis.
EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy is to chair the meeting of the special "task force," which will present a preliminary report in time for the regular EU summit on 17 June in a paper that may suggest changes to the EU treaty.
Germany on Thursday floated a nine-point plan for the reforms, with finance ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.