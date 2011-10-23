EU states to speed up austerity, embrace 'limited' treaty change

Leaders of the EU's 27 member states met on Sunday (23 October) with little fresh to show in the face of the biggest crisis in the bloc's history, but did back a "limited" change to the EU treaty to deliver stronger economic convergence amongst eurozone countries.

At the crisis meeting in the EU capital, the bloc's premiers and presidents agreed to speed up already-agreed-to austerity and structural adjustment measures and to seek new "growth-enhancing" measures, such as unifying the bl...