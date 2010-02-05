Ad
European civil unrest is set to rise following a series of tough government measures (Photo: 12543)

Markets turn on Portugal as EU trade union opposition grows

by Andrew Willis,

There was no let-up in the turmoil caused by European budget deficits on Thursday (4 February), with investors turning their attention to the weak state of Portugal's public finances.

The country's stock market plunged nearly five percent, the biggest daily fall since November 2008, and bonds yields rose, even as opposition parties proposed to increase public spending on the Atlantic islands of Madeira and the Azores.

Portuguese finance minister Fernando Teixeira dos Santos from t...

Greece facing strict surveillance from Brussels
