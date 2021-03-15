Ad
euobserver
Claudio Descalzi, the CEO of Italian energy giant Eni, faces up to eight years in jail, if convicted (Photo: Eni)

EU officials met Italy energy CEO despite corruption trial

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The CEO of Italian energy giant Eni, Claudio Descalzi, was granted access to EU commissioners and officials to push the case for gas in the bloc's energy transition - whilst allegedly involved in a billion-dollar corruption scandal, according to a report by Global Witness on Monday (15 March).

Descalzi is on trial in Italy, alongside his company Eni plus Royal Dutch Shell, for their roles in the $1.1bn (€921m) purchase of a Nigerian offshore oil field (called OPL 245) in 2011.

