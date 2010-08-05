Amid mounting civil unrest, EU-IMF team gives Greece thumbs up

The EU and IMF have endorsed Greece's economic programme, required in return for a €110 billion bail-out agreed in in May.

Amid a paralysis of the country by striking lorry drivers, violent clashes with riot police and small-scale bombings, a team of staff from the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund have been in Athens this past week for the first quarterly review of the government's austerity programme.

"Our overall assessment is th...