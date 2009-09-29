Ad
euobserver
Mr Juncker says Lisbon Strategy targets will not be met (Photo: eu2005.lu)

Lisbon Strategy targets should be pushed back, says Juncker

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Euro area chief Jean-Claude Juncker has said that deadlines under the EU's Lisbon strategy for economic growth will not be met and should therefore be pushed back.

"We said by 2010 we will be the most competitive part of the world economy, but we won't be," he told the European parliament's committee on economic and monetary affairs on Tuesday (29 September). "A realistic reflex would be to extend the period without slowing the pace of implementation."

At a European Council meeti...

Green Economy
