Ad
euobserver
Gazprom: Belarusian officials have headed to Moscow for talks (Photo: Joffley)

Russia to cut gas supplies to Belarus

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

Russian President Dmitri Medvedev has ordered his country's gas monopoly, Gazprom, to cut gas flows to Belarus for non-payment of debt for previous supplies.

The move, made on Monday (21 June) follows through with the threat the Russian leader made last week, warning Minsk gas would be cut within five days if it did not pay up.

The country, a transit region for some 20 percent Russian gas exports to the European Union, owes Gazprom $200 million (€199m). Mr Medvedev warned that Bel...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Gazprom: Belarusian officials have headed to Moscow for talks (Photo: Joffley)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections