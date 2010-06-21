Russia to cut gas supplies to Belarus

Russian President Dmitri Medvedev has ordered his country's gas monopoly, Gazprom, to cut gas flows to Belarus for non-payment of debt for previous supplies.

The move, made on Monday (21 June) follows through with the threat the Russian leader made last week, warning Minsk gas would be cut within five days if it did not pay up.

The country, a transit region for some 20 percent Russian gas exports to the European Union, owes Gazprom $200 million (€199m). Mr Medvedev warned that Bel...