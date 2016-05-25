European pioneers battle air pollution in the courts

Taking a national government to court is not the nicest method to get things done, but some environmental organisations and municipal governments are using this last resort method to force a change in air-quality policies.

“It is not a desirable fight, but at some point you have to say: enough is enough,” said Anne Knol, activist for Friends of the Earth Netherlands.

Her group, known locally as Milieudefensie (Environmental defence), sent the Dutch government a summons earlier thi...