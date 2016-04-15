Ad
euobserver
Greek PM Alexis Tsipras wants an agreement with his country's lenders next week. (Photo: Consillium)

Greece to force 'moment of truth' for creditors

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras spent the evening in Brussels on Thursday (14 April) with Mathias Dopfner, the boss of the powerful German Springer media group.

Several journalists from Bild, Springer's tabloid and Germany's highest selling newspaper as well as long time critic of Greece, also attended the event. Greek officials said it was private but pictures were posted on social networks.

The dinner en...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Greece urged to deliver pension reform quickly
Greece, creditors in 'observation round'
Greece and creditors 'make progress' in review talks
Greek financial data much better, says Eurostat chief
Greek PM Alexis Tsipras wants an agreement with his country's lenders next week. (Photo: Consillium)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections