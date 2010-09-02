Ad
euobserver
Uncertainty still prevails in the eurozone, ECB president Jean-Claude Trichet said Thursday (Photo: Swedish Presidency)

Trichet: Too early to 'declare victory' over crisis

Green Economy
by Matej Hruska,

Despite raising its GDP expectation for this and next year, the European Central Bank decided at its meeting on Thursday (2 September) to keep the benchmark interest rate at one percent for the 16th consecutive month and to continue with unlimited lending until the end of the year.

The ECB raised its growth forecast for 2010 and 2011 after a better than expected second quarter performance from the euro area. The EU's statistical office reported on Thursday in its first estimate that GDP...

Tags

