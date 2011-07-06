Brussels to unveil 'core' transport network in September

Getting from A to B in the European Union is not particularly easy. It can involve a swathe of transport modes, varying levels of service quality, good old congestion and many more kilometres than the crow flies.
Its largest airports are not directly connected. Its busiest ports are not backed up by efficient infrastructure for goods distribution, and super fast rail travel in one member state often stops at the border because the next member state runs a different electricity system.
