EU presidency issues warning over financial supervision

The Swedish EU presidency issued a stark warning on Tuesday (10 November) on the need to agree plans to overhaul financial supervision within the bloc.
"If we don't have a decision in December on the whole package …then I would say that we have not drawn the right lessons from the crisis," said Swedish finance minister Anders Borg after a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.
Experts from the member states are currently discussing commission proposals on financial superv...
