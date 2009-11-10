Ad
euobserver
Swedish finance minister Anders Borg (centre) said a political deal must be reached next month (Photo: Swedish Presidency)

EU presidency issues warning over financial supervision

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The Swedish EU presidency issued a stark warning on Tuesday (10 November) on the need to agree plans to overhaul financial supervision within the bloc.

"If we don't have a decision in December on the whole package …then I would say that we have not drawn the right lessons from the crisis," said Swedish finance minister Anders Borg after a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.

Experts from the member states are currently discussing commission proposals on financial superv...

Green Economy
euobserver

