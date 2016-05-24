Ad
euobserver
Volkswagen is offering US buyers of scandal-affected cars compensation, while leaving Europeans empty handed (Photo: Brett Levin)

Search for VW compensation larger in EU than in US

Dieselgate
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Europeans have been much more proactive than Americans in trying to find out if they can receive compensation for their Volkswagen cars, according to an analysis of Google search data.

Dishearteningly for those Europeans however, their search will have been in vain: Volkswagen is only compensating people in the United States, but not in the EU.

Since it was revealed that Volkswagen had equipped diesel cars with illegal software that made the car more dirty on the road than in the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DieselgateGreen Economy

Related articles

Dieselgate: Why VW says it did nothing wrong
Volkswagen is offering US buyers of scandal-affected cars compensation, while leaving Europeans empty handed (Photo: Brett Levin)

Tags

DieselgateGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections