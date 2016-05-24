Search for VW compensation larger in EU than in US

Europeans have been much more proactive than Americans in trying to find out if they can receive compensation for their Volkswagen cars, according to an analysis of Google search data.

Dishearteningly for those Europeans however, their search will have been in vain: Volkswagen is only compensating people in the United States, but not in the EU.

Since it was revealed that Volkswagen had equipped diesel cars with illegal software that made the car more dirty on the road than in the...